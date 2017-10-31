Italian football manager, Antonio Conte said Alvaro Morata is enjoying his time at Chelsea from Real Madrid. Chelsea from Real Madrid.

Over the summer and has impressed since moving to the Premier League. But there have been reports that the 25-year-old striker is struggling to adapt to life in England.

Blues boss Conte, who has also expressed his unrest in the capital in recent months, says his star man is happy at Stamford Bridge and relishing his ‘fantastic experience’.

Conte said: “Alvaro is a good person and he is enjoying his time in London and playing for Chelsea, a great team.

” Am so sure where he is living with his wife, it was the same building I lived last season: a lovely place, it’s not so far from the training ground.