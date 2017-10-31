Home International My experience playing at Chelsea – Alvaro Morata
My experience playing at Chelsea – Alvaro Morata
International
Sports
0

My experience playing at Chelsea – Alvaro Morata

0
0
now viewing

My experience playing at Chelsea – Alvaro Morata

now playing

Low crude oil prices : Angola, Nigeria cut $133b capital expenditure

now playing

IMF urges Nigeria to stop tax holidays

now playing

Senate commends presidency for Lawal, Oke's dismissal

IATA-TVCNEWS
now playing

Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 - IATA

NAICOM-TVCNews
now playing

NAICOM workers embark on warning strike

Antonio Conte insists Alvaro Morata is enjoying his time at Chelsea despite the difficulties

Antonio Conte Alvaro Morata Chelsea

Italian football manager, Antonio Conte said Alvaro Morata  is enjoying his time at Chelsea from Real Madrid.
Over the summer and has impressed since moving to the Premier League. But there have been reports that the 25-year-old striker is struggling to adapt to life in England.
Blues boss Conte, who has also expressed his unrest in the capital in recent months, says his star man is happy at Stamford Bridge and relishing his ‘fantastic experience’.
Conte said: “Alvaro is a good person and he is enjoying his time in London and playing for Chelsea, a great team.
” Am so sure  where he is living with his wife, it was the same building I lived last season: a lovely place, it’s not so far from the training ground.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Low crude oil prices : Angola, Nigeria cut $133b capital expenditure

TVCN 0
IATA-TVCNEWS

Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 – IATA

TVCN 0

Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close