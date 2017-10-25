The National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC) has come up with a way of eliminating bottle necks for people in the course of registering their products with the agency.

During a stakeholders forum in Abuja, NAFDAC announced a 50% (fifty percent) reduction in cost of registration of products for companies with less than five employees as a way of encouraging the ease of doing business.

The essence is to support small scale owners as they contribute 48.47 percent to the nominal GDP.