Home Business NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businesses
NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businesses
Business
News
Nigeria
0

NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businesses

0
0
now viewing

NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businesses

Gombe-Governor-Ibrahim-Damkwabo - TVC
now playing

Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare

now playing

NLC to protest against death of Senior Civil Servant in Kogi

now playing

Reps query disbursement of Salary bailout funds to States

Tony-Nwoye -TVC
now playing

Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye solicits support in Lagos

INEC-Anambra-TVC
now playing

INEC ready for Anambra Poll, says 37 parties to participate

Image result for NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businessesThe National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC) has come up with a way of eliminating bottle necks for people in the course of registering their products with the agency.

During a stakeholders forum in Abuja, NAFDAC announced a 50% (fifty percent) reduction in cost of registration of products for companies with less than five employees as a way of encouraging the ease of doing business.

The essence is to support small scale owners as they contribute 48.47 percent to the nominal GDP.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Gombe-Governor-Ibrahim-Damkwabo - TVC

Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare

TVCN 0

NLC to protest against death of Senior Civil Servant in Kogi

TVCN 0

Reps query disbursement of Salary bailout funds to States

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close