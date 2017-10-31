Home Business NAICOM workers embark on warning strike
Workers of the National Insurance commission have started a three-day warning strike, to demand the removal of the Commissioner for Insurance Mohammed Kari, over alleged incompetence.

A protest was organised by the Association of Senior Civil servants in Abuja in solidarity with their colleagues at the Commission, to press home these demands.

The protesters say Kari has turned the commission into his private estate where he carries on with activities which are against financial regulation and due process, and which has cost the federal government.

