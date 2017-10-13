The Director General of the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has said women and girls are being trafficked from Bayelsa state to Burkina Faso.

he NAPTIP boss disclosed when she met with Governor Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa to seek partnership to halt the trend in the state.

A 2016 report by the NAPTIP reveals that about one million persons, most of them women and children are trafficked in Nigeria every year.

But if the organized inter-state sex trafficking is a source of concern to NAPTIP, then full time prostitution in African countries is most disturbing.

The anti-trafficking agency is seeking partnership with states to arrest anyone caught contravening the Trafficking in Persons Law Enforcement Administration Act amended in 2005.