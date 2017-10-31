The National Population Commission has denied reports that it plans to hold a national census in 2018.

Chairman of the NPC, Eze Duruiheoma disclosed this in Abuja while addressing journalists on the fourth phase of its Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise.

He said the NPC was awaiting a presidential proclamation and that all the bodies of government charged with taking the decision are yet to resolve on a rear or date.

The population boss is optimistic that the presidential proclamation to conduct the census will be issued soon.

He says the enumeration demarcation exercise will cover thirteen local governments in twelve states including the FCT.

The population Commission while seeking public support says a 52-man demarcation team consisting of forty demarcators, ten supervisors and two quality control assistants will be deployed to the twelve states and FCT from the end of October 2017.