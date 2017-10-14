Home Football NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi Ojo
Image result for NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi OjoWith the 2018 World Cup ticket secured, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has intensified the pursuit of players of Nigerian decent in England to commit their futures to the Super Eagles.

The NFF intends to have talks with on loan Liverpool and England Under-21 forward, Seyi Ojo.

The Federation approached Ojo last year for a chance to join the under 23 team for the Rio Olympics but the forward asked for time to focus on establishing himself at Liverpool.

The Manager of the England Under-21, Aidy Boothroyd, admits the international future of Ojo and that of Tammy Abraham is still not clear.

