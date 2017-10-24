Home News Nigeria and Indonesia to increase investments – Osinbajo
Nigeria and Indonesia to increase investments – Osinbajo
Image result for Osinbajo in indonesiaVice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria and Indonesia will work together to increase economic cooperation between both countries.

Osinbajo held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Conference in Jakarta.

Osinbajo told Kalla that Nigeria is open for business and more investment.

And Kalla told Osinbajo that his own country is also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.

Vice President Osinbajo left for Nigeria after the meeting with Kalla.

