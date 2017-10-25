Home Business Nigeria, Indonesia to increase economic Cooperation
Image result for Nigeria, Indonesia to increase economic CooperationNigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Nigeria and Indonesia will work together to increase economic cooperation between both countries.

Osinbajo held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Conference in Jakarta.

Osinbajo told Kalla that Nigeria is open to business and more investment. On his part, Kalla told Osinbajo that his own country is also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.

Vice President Osinbajo left for Nigeria after the meeting with Kalla.

