Nigeria has celebrated the United Nations Day with a commitment to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Programmes SDGs through a data mapping exercise of existing projects undertaken to support citizens.

The commitment was given by Nigerian officials led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire in Abuja on Tuesday.

UN Resident Country Coordinator, Edward Kallon used the opportunity to remind Nigerians on the values and intervention programmes of the United Nations in the country with a pledge to increase humanitarian support.

The event had SDGs goodwill ambassadors from the film industry and sporting community as guests and diplomatic officials were treated to some entertainment by youths.