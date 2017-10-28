Home Business Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports – Ogbeh
Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports – Ogbeh
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports – Ogbeh

0
0
Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2
now viewing

Nigeria to consult with UK to forestall rejection of yam exports – Ogbeh

Osun-East-Bye-Pass
now playing

Osun East bye-pass : Govt. expresses satisfaction on work done

now playing

Police arrest suspected member of gang who raided bank in Ondo

Nigerian-army-training -TVC
now playing

Death toll in attack on military in Sasawa rises to 15

Audu-Maikori
now playing

Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m

Monkey-pox-TVCNews
now playing

FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox

Nigeria-Yam-TVCAgriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh says consultations will soon be held with the United Kingdom to guard against future rejection of Nigerian exports.
The minister was speaking against the backdrop of criticisms which trailed reports of the rejection of the country’s yam exports at their export destinations.

The minister lashed out at the media for calling for his head following the negative report on the exports.

The yam export was carried out at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos earlier this year.

Many then feared the development could lead to yam shortages in the country.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Osun-East-Bye-Pass

Osun East bye-pass : Govt. expresses satisfaction on work done

TVCN 0

Police arrest suspected member of gang who raided bank in Ondo

TVCN 0
Nigerian-army-training -TVC

Death toll in attack on military in Sasawa rises to 15

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close