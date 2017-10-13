Home Health Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO
Health
As the World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti begins a three-day

official visit to Nigeria today, government is planning to use the visit to deepen the country’s collaboration with the global health body.

According to a statement issued by the federal health ministry and gotten by reportersMoeti will pay an official visit to Nigeria from 12th to 14th October, 2017.

According to the statement, Dr. Moeti will be in Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s Response to the Humanitarian Emergencies in Nigeria and the North East in particular.

The federal ministry said her visit is not only expected to strengthen support of the WHO to Nigeria in her fight against humanitarian emergencies but also to advocate for the effective implementation of the “Transformation Agenda” of the Regional Director.

“The Regional Director will also leverage on the visit to reaffirm the WHOs commitment to partner with the highest Nigerian authorities on matters of mutual interest regarding international health development in Africa and Nigeria in particular, especially on the current response to Polio Eradication and Monkey pox outbreak,”FMOH stated.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is the chief host.

