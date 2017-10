The Nigerian Air Force has deployed its troops and fighter aircraft and attack helicopter to Jos, Plateau State.

This is to curtail the herdsmen’s killings in the state.

The deployment announced this Thursday by the Nigerian Air Force Spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesanya said The joint military operation in the state, ”Safe Haven” would ensure a lasting end to the killings.