The Police in Lagos have reportedly arrested Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, over the controversial death of his wife, Toyin.

Toyin was said to have died in their Ilupeju, Lagos home on Monday morning with the wrestling champion discovering her body.

However, instead of taking her to the hospital, Power Uti was alleged to have gone to a church in search of spiritual help.

Police Public Relations Officer, Famous Cole, reportedly confirmed that Power Uti was arrested over the incident and detained at the Ilupeju Police station, adding that he would be transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department, Panti in Lagos on Thursday. Toyin, 38, until her demise, was a mother of four children who are under the ages of nine. The two were married for 10 years.

Her body had been deposited at the Isolo general hospital, while her four children are with the mother.