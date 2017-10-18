Home News Nigerian Youths urged to be alive to their responsibilities
Image result for Nigerian YouthsA human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Femi Falana, has attributed the cause of underdevelopment in Nigeria has been attributed to leadership problem especially since 1960.

Falana stated this at the Ooni Ogunwusi Annual International Leadership Symposium held at the Oduduwa Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the theme: Taking Nigeria and Africa to greater Height: The Place of the Youths”, Falana said the situation of Nigeria requires innovations and revolutionary ideas of the youths.

He appealed to Oba Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers to compel Government to make education free from primary to secondary School level.

On congestion of cases in court, Falana said the advent of colonialism affected the already developing judicial system in Nigeria under traditional rulers.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola who was represented by his deputy, Laoye Tomori encouraged youths to take their destiny into their hands in other to make the country great.

 

