Nigeria’s minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has said the place of traditional institutions in the socio-political and economic development of a nation cannot be underestitmated.

He stated this during his congratulatory visit to the Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

The minister who acknowledged that elderly people especially the traditional rulers are assets to the nation noted that it is important to tap from their wealth of experience.

He said governments at all levels at one time or the other have made significant breakthrough in some of their programmes with the assistance and cooperation of traditional rulers.

In a remark, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran who lauded the federal government economic recovery process advised that all the money recovered by the antigraft agencies should be expended on the welfare of the people.