It has been confirmed that Nigerians import poverty and unemployment through importation of foods and by creating more problems by consuming what they do not produce in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe made this known in Abeokuta during the convocation lecture of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He noted the country is in serious need of the youths in agriculture to produce the right kind of foods which are in high demand in the country.

He hinted that Nigeria is spending more than 22billion dollars every year on food importation.

The minister who insisted that the most powerful legislative chamber in the world is the stomach, said the future of the country shall be determined by food production.

He also projected that by year 2050 the population of the country will be 450 million and such huge population cannot survive on importation of foods.

He urged the nutrition department of the University to come up with researches that will assist Nigeria to produce the right kind of food that will assist people and guide against building another set of stunted youths.

The minister also advised the institution’s management to review its grading system to 60% practical and 40% percent theory.

He promised that the federal government will build a dam in the institution and assured them that the government is ready to give them the necessary support.