Home Health Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable disease
Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable disease
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable disease

0
0
now viewing

Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable disease

now playing

Survivors of Plateau attacks recount ‘harrowing’ ordeal

now playing

PDP, APC trade blame over army's immunisation scare

Jonathan-and-Buahari-TVCNews
now playing

Nigerians trust Buhari - Presidency replies GEJ on fuel price criticism

now playing

South Koreans support building two new nuclear reactors

Donald-Trump-North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint key to Trump's tax effort

Image result for Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable diseaseNigerian populace have been charged to take preventive health measures serious in order to be free from not only non communicable but chronic diseases.

This was the submission of Association of Clinical and Academic Physiotherapists at its 1st scientific conference and annual general meeting in Ile Ife, Osun state.

President of the Association, Professor Rufus Adedoyin said more must be done by Nigerians to prevent themselves from contacting diseases through proper hygiene.

Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola represented by his Special Adviser on health, Gbenga Oyinlola charged the guild of physiotherapists to engage in more publicity on prevention of noncommunicable diseases in the society.

He also urged Physiotherapists across Nigeria to make themselves employable with adequate training.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Survivors of Plateau attacks recount ‘harrowing’ ordeal

TVCN 0

PDP, APC trade blame over army’s immunisation scare

TVCN 0
Jonathan-and-Buahari-TVCNews

Nigerians trust Buhari – Presidency replies GEJ on fuel price criticism

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close