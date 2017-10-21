Nigerian populace have been charged to take preventive health measures serious in order to be free from not only non communicable but chronic diseases.

This was the submission of Association of Clinical and Academic Physiotherapists at its 1st scientific conference and annual general meeting in Ile Ife, Osun state.

President of the Association, Professor Rufus Adedoyin said more must be done by Nigerians to prevent themselves from contacting diseases through proper hygiene.

Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola represented by his Special Adviser on health, Gbenga Oyinlola charged the guild of physiotherapists to engage in more publicity on prevention of noncommunicable diseases in the society.

He also urged Physiotherapists across Nigeria to make themselves employable with adequate training.