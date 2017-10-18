Home News Nigeria’s Researchers’ Union threatens to go on strike
Nigeria’s Researchers’ Union threatens to go on strike
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria’s Researchers’ Union threatens to go on strike

0
0
ASURI-protest -TVC
now viewing

Nigeria’s Researchers’ Union threatens to go on strike

now playing

APC Chieftains suggest modalities for restructuring

now playing

NFF confirms approach from England on Int'l friendly

now playing

Sierra Leone vaccinates against cholera after deadly mudslide

now playing

Senate summons Fayemi over Zamfara lead poisoning

now playing

Returning to PDP is like a dog going back to it's vomit - Obasanjo

Image result for Academic Staff Union Of Research InstitutionsAcademic Staff Union Of Research Institutions has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on October the 26th, if their demands are not meet.

The Union who led its members out on the streets of Abuja to drive home their demands says,the government has neglected Research institutions in the Country as no budget is made to fund Research in the Country.

The group says several efforts to reach the government to meet their demands has prove abortive.

Among their demands include : Completion of the National Library, review its salary Structure, and improvement of workers’ conditions of service .

TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

APC Chieftains suggest modalities for restructuring

TVCN 0

Senate summons Fayemi over Zamfara lead poisoning

TVCN 0
Dickson Ecological Fund -TVC

Governor Dickson seeks support for flooded Communities

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close