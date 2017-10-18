Academic Staff Union Of Research Institutions has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on October the 26th, if their demands are not meet.

The Union who led its members out on the streets of Abuja to drive home their demands says,the government has neglected Research institutions in the Country as no budget is made to fund Research in the Country.

The group says several efforts to reach the government to meet their demands has prove abortive.

Among their demands include : Completion of the National Library, review its salary Structure, and improvement of workers’ conditions of service .