NIMC partners NOA on residents enrollment
NIMC partners NOA on residents enrollment

NIMC partners NOA on residents enrollment

Image result for nimc registration centres in lagosThe National Identity Management Commission, NIMC is collaborating with the National Orientation Agency, NOA towards sensitizing Nigerians on the need to enroll for National Identity Card.

Osun State Coordinator of the NIMC, Omolara Idah who stated this while speaking with TVC news in Osogbo said the commission has been moving round religious centres, markets and other public places to sensitize them.

Idah noted that the NIMC has started registering minor for National Identification Number, NIN saying the delay being experienced in the issuance of the cards to Nigerians is being addressed.

According to her, more than 100,000 people have been registered in the last six months making about half a million people that have been registered in the state and with a projection to register more than 20,000 before the end
of the year.

Some registrants however called on the NIMC management to hasten the cards issuance process.

 

