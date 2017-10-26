The Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Command, Abdulmaliki Sumonu has confirmed to TVC News that nine persons were killed in the attack on Sasawa village.

The attack on a military outpost led to the death of eight military officers and one civilian.

Sumonu said the attack is the fourth massive one by Boko Haram on the village. Sasawa which has been a problematic area for the police has been under full military operation before the attack.

The attack came after a long time of relative peace enjoyed across the state.

Most people displaced by the insurgency had returned to their communities and engaged in agricultural activities to boost their resettlement and rehabilitation before the unfortunate incident.