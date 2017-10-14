Home News NNPC Scandal: Muslim Congress urges NASS to review structures
The Muslim Congress has urged the National Assembly to be proactive and set in motion urgent reviews of the many laws that affect the citizenry the group revealed this at its quarterly state of the nation address.

Secretary of the Congress,  Abdulwasiri Bamgbala noted that it has become imperative for the National Assembly to create a clear cut structure in hierarchy in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

This, TMC believes will forestall the kind of face-off witnessed between the group Managing Director of the NNPC Maikanti Baru and the Minister of State for Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu.

The group further urged the federal government to urgently upgrade the infrastructure in nation’s health care institutions in order to prevent the spread of communicable and non communicable diseases

