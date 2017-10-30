A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has dismissed as fake, news that he and President Muhammadu Buhari are on bad terms.

Tinubu who described as a myth, the existence of a cabal that has seized the running of government and relegated to the background major contributors to APC getting into power, said he was still solidly in support of the Apc Administration in government

He acknowledged that there had been certain unexpected twists in governance, but expressed confident that the Buhari Administration was still on course to turn the tide and in the long run, bring smiles to the faces of the Nigerian people.

He said, “I have confidence in this President, there is no doubt about that.

“We worked hard to bring about the government. There are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that.

“But once you create leadership and it is functioning, you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.

“You know me. I’ve not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary. What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal? It is a myth,” Tinubu said.

The APC chieftain however told reporters not to discuss Buhari’s re-election with him, saying he had a fruitful discussion with the president.