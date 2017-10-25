00
The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari, is worried that the emergence of the social media has made it difficult to control the dissemination of fake news and hate speech.
He made his concerns known at the Nigerian Press Council Workshop on Social Media Innovations and online reputation Management in Abuja.
Other participants added that fake news and hate conversation is detrimental to any society and must be effectively managed.
tags: Garba Abari National Orientation Agency Nigerian Press Council Workshop on Social Media Innovations and online reputation Management