Iranian government has said it will remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal as long at it serves the country’s national interests.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made this known in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech on Friday in which he said he would not continue to certify the 2015 multinational agreement.

Growing strains with the US will intensify a power struggle among Iran’s faction-ridden elite by boosting Rouhani’s anti-Western hard-line rivals who feared losing power if the deal ended the country’s political and economic isolation.

Trump did not pull the United States out of the agreement, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, but he gave the U.S. Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted in 2016.