Home Asia Nuclear deal: Iran will remain committed if interests are served
Nuclear deal: Iran will remain committed if interests are served
Asia
International
0

Nuclear deal: Iran will remain committed if interests are served

0
0
now viewing

Nuclear deal: Iran will remain committed if interests are served

now playing

Four Moldovans killed as French army charter plane crashes in Ivory Coast

now playing

Spurs Star Kane named Player of the Month for September

now playing

Trump's decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create "instability" - Experts

now playing

NNPC Scandal: Muslim Congress urges NASS to review structures

now playing

Abia Warriors appoint Rafael Everton as new manager

 

Image result for Nuclear deal: Iran will remain committed if interests are servedIranian government has said it will remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal as long at it serves the country’s national interests.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made this known in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech on Friday in which he said he would not continue to certify the 2015 multinational agreement.

Growing strains with the US will intensify a power struggle among Iran’s faction-ridden elite by boosting Rouhani’s anti-Western hard-line rivals who feared losing power if the deal ended the country’s political and economic isolation.

Trump did not pull the United States out of the agreement, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, but he gave the U.S. Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted in 2016.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Four Moldovans killed as French army charter plane crashes in Ivory Coast

TVCN 0

Spurs Star Kane named Player of the Month for September

TVCN 0

Trump’s decision to decertify Iran nuclear deal will create “instability” – Experts

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close