The outgoing UNICEF Chief of Field Office for Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, says the number of out-of-school children in Sokoto is now lower than it used to be.

Muhammad Muhuiddin said the percentage of out-of-school students dropped from 69 in 2015 to 37 this year. He spoke at a reception organised in his honour by the Sokoto state government after the completion of his tour of duty.

Muhuiddin said the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) for 2016-2017 showed that Sokoto has made appreciable progress, resulting in over 50 percent cut in the number.

“It gladdens my heart seeing the commitment shown by the political leadership and the technical teams set up by the government to work with UNICEF and partners in various sectors for the children of Sokoto.

“We have achieved significant changes in results, and I have to say, these changes are positive, and unique in Nigeria. It is always satisfying when you implement projects and see the results and the impact these results have made.

“Of special joy for me is the number of girls in schools at the moment. The other day, we inspected some projects in schools in Binji and in a class of 48 pupils, we saw 36 girls as against 12 boys. It was a good measure of the progress made and I urge you to sustain it,” he said.

