Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to focus on other health related problems such as Malaria, sickle cell and other forms of diseases that has led to the loss of thousands of lives in the country.

Obasanjo made this known while playing host to a non-governmental organization, Rotary International committee for the 2017 world polio day.

He noted that after polio has been eradicated completely in Nigeria, attention should turn towards eradicating malaria. He added that the reason why malaria still persistent is because its common in the African continent and urged all stakeholders including Rotary club to support the country in fighting malaria.

On his part, Chairman Polio Plus committee, Dayo Windapo said more than 1.7 billion dollars has been committed towards eradicating polio in the land.