Home Health Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems
Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

0
0
Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC
now viewing

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

Isaac-Success-TVC
now playing

Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career

Seyi Ojo -TVC
now playing

NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi Ojo

Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC
now playing

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

now playing

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

FMC Owerri - TVC
now playing

Resident Doctors pass 'Vote of No Confidence' on FMC Owerri Management

Image result for MalariaFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders to focus on other health related problems such as Malaria, sickle cell and other forms of diseases that has led to the loss of thousands of lives in the country.

Obasanjo made this known while playing host to a non-governmental organization, Rotary International committee for the 2017 world polio day.

He noted that after polio has been eradicated completely in Nigeria, attention should turn towards eradicating malaria. He added that the reason why malaria still persistent is because its common in the African continent and urged all stakeholders including Rotary club to support the country in fighting malaria.

On his part, Chairman Polio Plus committee, Dayo Windapo said more than 1.7 billion dollars has been committed towards eradicating polio in the land.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

TVCN 0

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

TVCN 0
FMC Owerri - TVC

Resident Doctors pass ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on FMC Owerri Management

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close