Ogun 2018 Budget will focus on Agriculture, Industrialization – Amosun
Business
News
Nigeria
Ogun state government has said it is determined to strengthen its economy through Agriculture and maximize the industrialization plan targeted towards it’s development plan which spans between year 2017 – 2030.

Speaking at the Budget Town Hall meeting, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun said the essence of the meeting was to synergize with the people and come up with a robust budget for the common good of all.

Amosun said the 2018 budge will focus on improving Agriculture and Industrialization which will in turn improve the leaving conditions of the people of the State.

