Ogun, others to get $52m World Bank loan

The World Bank Team on Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAM) has singled out Ogun State as one of ten states that may get $52m (fifty two million dollars) financial support for the rural road construction next year.

The Senior Transport Specialist of the World Bank, Olatunji Ahmed gave this hint during the assessment visit of the team to Ogun State.

He noted that the financial support for the project is a joint effort of the World Bank, French Development Agency and African Development Bank.

He also confirmed that the state is doing well in terms of what its required from potential beneficiaries.