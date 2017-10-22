Home Business Ogun, others to get $52m World Bank loan
Ogun, others to get $52m World Bank loan
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun, others to get $52m World Bank loan

0
0
now viewing

Ogun, others to get $52m World Bank loan

now playing

Ibooro monarch urges Youths to exploit opportunities in Tourism, Cultural

Buhari-Atiku-TVC
now playing

2019: Atiku's supporters endorse Buhari, Bindow re-election

now playing

Group calls for more women participation in Politics

now playing

Women Advocacy marches against domestic Violence in Yenagoa

Prof Okonofua -TVC
now playing

UNIMED VC advocates good policy to address medical tourism

Image result for World BankThe World Bank Team on Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAM) has singled out Ogun State as one of ten states that may get $52m (fifty two million dollars) financial support for the rural road construction next year.

The Senior Transport Specialist of the World Bank, Olatunji Ahmed gave this hint during the assessment visit of the team to Ogun State.

He noted that the financial support for the project is a joint effort of the World Bank, French Development Agency and African Development Bank.

He also confirmed that the state is doing well in terms of what its required from potential beneficiaries.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Ibooro monarch urges Youths to exploit opportunities in Tourism, Cultural

TVCN 0
Buhari-Atiku-TVC

2019: Atiku’s supporters endorse Buhari, Bindow re-election

TVCN 0

Group calls for more women participation in Politics

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close