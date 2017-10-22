Home News Ogun Pensioners commend State Govt on verification exercise
Image result for Ogun Pensioners commend State Govt on verification exercisePensioners in Ogun State have commended the government and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate for organising a smooth verification exercise for them in a much conducive atmosphere without subjecting them to unnecessary hardship.

They made this known in Abeokuta during the special verification exercise meant to capture pensioners in the state in order to have appropriate data and to bring those who have been deprived of their entitlements into the dragnet of the agency where they would be properly attended to.

Speaking with Journalists about her impression of the programme, the wife of the Former Alake of Egbaland, Olori Yetunde Gbadebo said the exercise appeared to be the best so far.

