Two members of an armed robbery gang were killed while another was arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police command along the Sagamu-Benin/Ore road.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, while briefing journalists said the incident occured at J4 in Ogun waterside area of the state .

He disclosed that an anti-robbery team led by the DPO of Ogbere, John Okoh, engaged in a gun duel with the robbers for hours before they gunned them down.

Illyasu stressed that a manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

The Police boss appealed to the public, especially health workers to report any incident of gunshot wound to the police.