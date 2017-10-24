Home News Ogun police kill two highway robbers
Two members of an armed robbery gang were killed while another was arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police command along the Sagamu-Benin/Ore road.
The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, while briefing journalists said the incident occured at J4 in Ogun waterside area of the state .

He disclosed that an anti-robbery team led by the DPO of Ogbere, John Okoh, engaged in a gun duel with the robbers for hours before they gunned them down.

Illyasu stressed that a manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

The Police boss appealed to the public, especially health workers to report any incident of gunshot wound to the police.

