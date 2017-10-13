Ogun state government has justified the reason for the rejection of more than sixty thousand (60,000) illegal applications for certificate of occupancy under the Home Owners scheme.

The Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Ronke Sokefun made this known in Abeokuta while presenting title documents to another set of

beneficiaries of the Home Owner programme.

She said the vision of the state government is to empower home owners against the threats of land speculators and land grabbers, noting that the project does not accommodate owners of private estates.

While explaining why some people were edged out of the scheme, the Director General of Bureau of Lands, Biyi Ismail said majority of them build on right of ways, waterways and under the power lines.