Home Business Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications
Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications

0
0
now viewing

Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications

Isaac-Success-TVC
now playing

Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career

Seyi Ojo -TVC
now playing

NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi Ojo

Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC
now playing

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

now playing

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC
now playing

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

Image result for Ogun Home Owner programme.Ogun state government has justified the reason for the rejection of more than sixty thousand (60,000) illegal applications for certificate of occupancy under the Home Owners scheme.

The Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Ronke Sokefun made this known in Abeokuta while presenting title documents to another set of
beneficiaries of the Home Owner programme.

She said the vision of the state government is to empower home owners against the threats of land speculators and land grabbers, noting that the project does not accommodate owners of private estates.

While explaining why some people were edged out of the scheme, the Director General of Bureau of Lands, Biyi Ismail said majority of them build on right of ways, waterways and under the power lines.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

TVCN 0

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

TVCN 0
Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close