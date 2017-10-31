The National Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade Yinka Folarin and some residents of Abeokuta have reacted to the news of the sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, claiming that the President’s decision was a bit late.

They noted that majority of the people are now doubting the Buhari’s anti corruption war based on the fact that some of his senior officers have been accused of corrupt practises without the president taken decisive decision.

They said the sack is not enough but the government must ensure that they were properly prosecuted.

They also advised the President to look inward and remove all the bad people in his government in order not to soil his good name and integrity which he’s known for.