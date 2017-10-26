Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said the Federal government is committed to turning the creative industry to an economic tool that can boost revenue generation in the country.

He made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his visit to the ancestral home of the Ransome-Kutis which has been taken over by the Ogun State government for transformation to a museum.

TVC’s Kazeem Olowe reports that the ancestral home housed was where Reverend Israel Oludotun Kuti, his wife, Olufunmilayo-Kuti and their children, including Fela Anikulapo Kuti lived.

Looking at the structure and the materials used in constructing the building, one would know that it was an architectural masterpiece of that era.

After years of neglect, Ogun State government through the ministry of Culture and tourism has taken over the buildings for conversion to a museum for tourists and students to know more about their past.

A Senior Consultant to governor who is in charge of the project and the contractor shared their vision about the project.

The state governor hinted that the project would be completed before next year ahead of Fela’s 80th posthumous birthday.