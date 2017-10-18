Home Business Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in Lagos
Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in Lagos
Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in Lagos

Image result for Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in LagosThe Group Managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and members of the Nigerian gas association have stressed the needs for new policy initiatives that will move the economy from oil.

Nigeria is blessed with more than one hundred and eighty trillion standard cubic feet of gas resources. This positions the country as the seventh most endowed gas nation in the world and number one in Africa.

Discussions at the meeting point out that Nigeria is constrained by vandalism, lack of infrastructure and unfavorable government policies amongst others.

Operators said there is need to pass the petroleum industry bill into law, introduce gas sector policies that will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to harness potentials for growth.

