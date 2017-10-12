The Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the commotion in Owerri, the state capital following widespread rumour alleging invasion of schools by soldiers and allegedly injecting vaccines linked to monkey pox on them.

Addressing Journalists in Government House Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha expressed disappointment over the attitude of parents dashing to various schools in the state to evacuate their children and wards over unfounded rumour of men in military uniform injecting children with monkey pox vaccine.

The Governor used the opportunity to warn parents over such behaviour,adding that as soon as children leave their homes for school, it is no longer the responsibility of parents to decide what happens to the children but the responsibility of Government and Teachers in the various schools.