Christians have been charged to cultivate the habit of giving to the society and the needy in their environment. The pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ondo Province 8, Akure, Pastor Ogunode gave the charge at a special Church service where some indigent students were given scholarship

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that atmosphere at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Ondo province 8, Akure was full of glamour as members of the church appreciated God for giving them the opportunity to witness another glorious service.

They all put their worries behind to return all glory and adoration to their maker. The church choir added glamour to the service as they rendered soul lifting songs.

The officiating minister, pastor Yinka Ogunode who spoke extensively on winning grace, urged Christians to give back to the society. He said it takes the grace of God for people to excel.

The service was not all about dancing and preaching, twenty-one indigent children benefited from the Church scholarship programme in line with the directive from the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Prayers were also offered for the progress and unity of Nigeria