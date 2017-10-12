Determined to curb criminality, the Ondo State Government has suspended the activities of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria, ACOMORAN, the umbrella body of Okada riders in the state.

Criminal activities have been traced to some members of the union across the state in recent time.

Many students have been kidnapped and slaughtered by ritualists after such victims engage the services of Motorcycle riders in many towns of the state on their way to or from school.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale said the step became necessary to stem the tide of crime in the state.