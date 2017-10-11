Lawmakers in the Ondo state House of Assembly have defended the decision of the state government to purchase official cars for twenty six members of the assembly.

The lawmakers said the purchase of vehicles for them is long over due having spent two years without official vehicles.

Addressing reporters in Akure, Chairman House Committee on Information, Olamide George said it was wrong for any politician to condemn the decision.

George also appealed to the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to approve fund for the lawmakers to execute their constituency projects.