Image result for University of Medical Sciences, OndoThe Vice- Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof Friday Okonofua has lamented the way many Nigerians seek medical treatment abroad, describing it as sheer waste of fund.

Okonofua who disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists, said the country has more than enough facilities to attend to medical needs of Nigerians

He noted that eighty percent of sicknesses affecting Nigerians can be treated at the primary health care level.

The university don urged Nigerian journalists to embark on intensive education of the people on the need to seek solutions to their health challenges locally

While reacting to the non disclosure of the ailment of President Muhammudu Buhari, the VC said such is allowed under medical ethic.

