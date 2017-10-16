Home News Ondo NSCDC intercepts tanker loaded with 20 litres of diesel
Officials of the Nigeria security and civil defence corps(NSCDC) have again intercepted a tanker loaded with over twenty thousand litres of adulterated diesel.

This is the second time in one week that the command would be making such seizure.

The state commandant of NSCDC, Pedro Ideba told reporters in Akure that the tanker was seized because the driver could not provide necessary papers.

Also paraded were four suspected fraudsters fraudsters, Stanley Atubo, Nnamdi Osondu, Omodu Omasini and Ademu Emmanuella .

The four suspects who came from port Harcourt were hiding under the guise of providing jobs for the people to dupe them

