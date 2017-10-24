The long arm of the law has caught up with a seven-man robbery gang who attacked a senior police officer in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The robbers who inflicted injuries on the police officer also seized his gun two weeks ago .

Parading the suspects with six other criminals, the Spokesman of the state police command, Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested at different locations across the state.

Two highway robbers were also arrested in Ore during an operation where they blocked the road to carry out their nefarious activities.

The police image maker displayed some dangerous weapons recovered from the men of the underworld which include one AK 47 rifle , a double barrel gun, daggers,cutlasses and charms.