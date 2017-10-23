Home News Ondo sports commissioner commends state athletes for exceptional performance
Image result for Ondo state Commissioner for Youths Development and Sports, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye
Saka Yusuf Ogunleye

Ondo state Commissioner for Youths Development and Sports, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye has showered encomium on the state athletes for doing the state proud at various national and international tournaments.

Speaking while receiving the athletes who excelled in various competitions like Wrestling, Volleyball, Weight lifting, Table Tennis and Football, the Sports Commissioner, said the success was due to hard work, determination and commitment on the part of all stakeholders.

He added that arrangements have been concluded to give the athletes a state reception, while stressing the need for more hard work.

In Wrestling, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi, John Emmanuel, Bisola Makanjuola, and Samuel Bose won Gold and Silver medals for Nigeria at the African Senior Championship in Morocco.

In Weight lifting, Fatima Yakubu won 3 gold medals for Nigeria at the African Championship in Uganda while 17 year old Matty Taiwo won 2 gold and 1 bronze medal at the ITTF African Junior tournament in Egypt.

Ondo State also placed 3rd on the overall medals table out of 35 states at the recently concluded National Youth Games in Ilorin.

