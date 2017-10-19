Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Both Kachikwu and Baru were in the limelight lately over a letter the minister wrote to President Buhari on the NNPC boss.

Kachikwu later told State House correspondents that they discussed issues relating to oil fields as well as opening of escrow accounts and cash call issues.