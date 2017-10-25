Home Football Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassroots
Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassroots
Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassroots

Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassroots

Image result for Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassrootsProfessional Coaches Association in Osun State has emphasised the need to search for talents at the grassroots for the country to achieve better results in sporting activities.

Chairman of the association, coach Sadiq Lasisi stated this during the final match of the tournament between salvation army middle School and Ifeoluwa middle school which was organised to mark Osun Coaches week.

Sadiq said coaches in the state are already being exposed to trainings that will qualify them to be truly professionals.

At the end of the game, salvation army came first after deating IfeOluwa middle school while Islahudeen middle came third after beating Aderounmu middle School, Oba.

