Osun state Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC has fixed January 27th 2018 for the conduct of elections into local government ,local councils development areas and Area offices in the state.

Chairman of the commission,Otunba segun Oladitan announced the date at an interactive session with journalists and members of political parties in Osogbo.

Oladitan said the date is in line with constitution requirements of ninety days notice for political parties before the conduct of local government elections.

He noted that the nomination form for the election would be free while political parties would only pay administrative charges to the commission.

He hinted that the commission would only conduct elections into 378 wards in the state in line the with the act of Parliament of the state which adopted Parliamentary system for local government.

The OSIEC Chairman who expressed readiness of the commission to conduct credible and generally acceptable election into the councils called for support of stakeholders in the electoral process.

The last local government election was held ten years ago in the state.