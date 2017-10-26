The Commissioner of Police in Osun state, Olafimihan Adeoye has said training and retraining of officers is key to enhancing efficient service delivery.

Adeoye spoke at Police Mobile Training College, Ila-Orangun during the graduation of 248 new constables posted to the State Police Command.

He urged the officers to make use of the training they’ve received for improved security.

The director of security, office of osun state governor, Komolafe Taofeek urged the constables to remain honest and committed in their area of responsibility.