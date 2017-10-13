Home News Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools
Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools
Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
Image result for Osun Instructional materials to SchoolsOsun state government has restated its commitment to the provision of functional and qualitative education to children of school age.

The state Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye-Tomori stated this while flagging off the distribution of instructional materials to schools in the state for 2017/2018 academic session.

Laoye-Tomori said government would continue to give top priority to education even in the face of economic challenges.

She also harped on the need to put the facilities and materials into good use and appealed to teachers to ensure proper monitoring.

The Permanent Secretary, Osun state Basic Education Board,  Fatai Kolawole said provision of school infrastructure without instructional materials for both pupils and teachers would amount to nothing.

The instructional materials, teaching aids and other equipment distributed for the 2017/2018 academic session were said to be around N200m.

 

 

