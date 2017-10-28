Home News Osun East bye-pass : Govt. expresses satisfaction on work done
Osun East bye-pass : Govt. expresses satisfaction on work done
Image result for Osun East bye-passOsun State government has expressed satisfaction at the level and standard of work done by the contractor handling 17.4 kilometers Oba Adesoji Aderemi road in Osogbo.

Inspecting the project which costs government 14.5 billion naira, the state commissioner for works, Kazeem Salami and his counterpart from the ministry of Information and strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa said the road was constructed to specifications.

The commissioners who also inspected Old garage to Gbongan-ila Odo road as well as Workers road which linked Olaiya junction to Ita Olookan debunked the insinuation that the cost of the projects were inflated.

Contractor handling the projects assured that the roads would be completed immediately government provides more money now that the project has reached 70 percent completion.

