Home Health PDP, APC trade blame over army’s immunisation scare
PDP, APC trade blame over army’s immunisation scare
Health
News
Nigeria
0

PDP, APC trade blame over army’s immunisation scare

0
0
now viewing

PDP, APC trade blame over army’s immunisation scare

Jonathan-and-Buahari-TVCNews
now playing

Nigerians trust Buhari - Presidency replies GEJ on fuel price criticism

now playing

South Koreans support building two new nuclear reactors

Donald-Trump-North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint key to Trump's tax effort

Rohingya-Children
now playing

Rohingya refugee children living in poor conditions - UNICEF

Plague-Madagascar-TVCNews
now playing

More than 90 killed in Madagascar Plague epidemic

Nigerian-Army-Crocodile-Smile-TVCNewsThe recent rumor of a forced vaccination by the Nigerian Army on school pupils and students has set the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State on a war path.

Reports of the said immunization in Port Harcourt led to panic amongst parents and the closure of many schools in the city.

Amongst persons to react to the development are the spokesmen of the PDP and APC in Rivers state, both of whom have come to openly criticize each other’s reaction to the issue.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Jonathan-and-Buahari-TVCNews

Nigerians trust Buhari – Presidency replies GEJ on fuel price criticism

TVCN 0
Plague-Madagascar-TVCNews

More than 90 killed in Madagascar Plague epidemic

TVCN 0
Lagos-Lagoon-TVCNews

JUST IN : Man jumps into Lagos lagoon

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close