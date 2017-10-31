Home News PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack
PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack

0
0
PDP-Muhammadu-Buhari-TVCNews
now viewing

PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack

NAICOM-TVCNews
now playing

NAICOM workers embark on warning strike

Goodluck-Jonathan-Olisa-Metuh-TVCNews
now playing

Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh's trial

now playing

Domino a rock and roll legend dies at 89

Census-Nigeria
now playing

National Population Commission denies report of plans for census in 2018

Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews
now playing

Group urges FG to live up to promise of Ogoni cleanup

Image result for Buhari's handling of Lawal, Oke's corruption allegations wrong - PDPThe Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the removal of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

It has called on the National Assembly to probe the President over the way he handled their removal.

Spokesperson for the party, Dayo Adeyeye, said such cases were better handled by either the EFCC or the ICPC.

Adeyeye said the statement on the sack of  Lawal and Oke, is a slap on the face of Nigerians.

“It is an insult on the-collective intelligence of our people who have waited patiently for the President’s reaction on the humongous act of corruption by two of his principal aides and this is totally unacceptable,” he said.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Goodluck-Jonathan-Olisa-Metuh-TVCNews

Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial

TVCN 0
Census-Nigeria

National Population Commission denies report of plans for census in 2018

TVCN 0
Ogoniland-Clean-up-tvcnews

Group urges FG to live up to promise of Ogoni cleanup

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close