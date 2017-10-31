The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the removal of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

It has called on the National Assembly to probe the President over the way he handled their removal.

Spokesperson for the party, Dayo Adeyeye, said such cases were better handled by either the EFCC or the ICPC.

Adeyeye said the statement on the sack of Lawal and Oke, is a slap on the face of Nigerians.

“It is an insult on the-collective intelligence of our people who have waited patiently for the President’s reaction on the humongous act of corruption by two of his principal aides and this is totally unacceptable,” he said.